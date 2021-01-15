Niagara Falls Memorial cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinics, cites supply shortage

The hospital says supply has not kept pace with demand, so clinics that were scheduled to start Monday and end next Friday will not happen.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Vaccinations clinics planned for next week have been canceled due to a supply shortage, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Friday afternoon.

"As soon as we receive new vaccine shipments we will reschedule the clinics," the hospital said in a statement. "Rest assured we are diligently working to get more vaccine doses delivered to our community. Thank you in advance for your patience and your cooperation."