Niagara Falls Memorial experiencing trouble with online bookings for COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital says the temporary issue has caused some dates and times to be booked beyond capacity. Friday's distribution clinic is canceled.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital says it's currently experiencing a temporary glitch in its online registration for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. This is the program for booking appointments for those in phases 1A and 1B.

