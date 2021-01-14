Niagara County partners with 211 WNY to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

The county's health department is partnering with 211 WNY to help those with limited or no internet access find and set up appointments to get the vaccine.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department is doing its part to help those with limited or no internet access find and make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department is partnering with 211 Western New York to provide Point of Dispensing COVID-19 Pre-Registration access.

“This partnership will additionally help those 65 and older who are now eligible for vaccine but are encountering difficulty in registering for an appointment at one of our PODs,” stated Daniel J. Stapleton, Public Health Director.

211 WNY is a communications platform that provides a single spot for those seeking information and services.

“211 is proud to partner with the Niagara County Department of Health, supporting registrations for the County’s PODs by phone 8:00am – 8:00pm, 7 days a week. Since COVID-19 hit WNY, 211 has experienced a surge in requests for assistance from families and individuals struggling to meet basic needs including food, PPE, housing and rent assistance, and mental health services; helping with vaccination registration is a natural fit,” said Kelly Dodd, Director of Contact Center Services.