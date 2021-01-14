x
Niagara County has nearly 2,300 active cases of COVID-19

The county announced an additional 256 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — In Niagara County alone, 2,298 people actively have COVID-19 as of Thursday..

Those individuals include 256 new cases identified and announced on Thursday. The county has now had over 11,189 cases of COVID-19, including 180 deaths and 8,711 people who have recovered. 

Of the people who currently have COVID-19, 2,261 are isolating at home and 37 are in hospitals.

The county and state also both announced Thursday that two Niagara County residents died of COVID-19, which brought the total to 180.

Over a quarter of a million COVID-19 tests, 251,841 to be exact, have been conducted on Niagara County residents.

