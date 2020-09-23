Niagara Falls City Market to host COVID-19 testing Friday

Testing will be available at no charge from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Market Street site.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says diagnostic COVID-19 testing will be available to residents Friday afternoon.

Tests will be available at no charge from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Falls City Market on East Market Street. A Memorial doctor will be on hand to authorize prescriptions for city residents.

The costs of the tests are being supported by community development block grant funding allocated by Mayor Robert Restaino and the City Council.

Saliva samples will be analyzed for the presence of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19. If planning to show up on Friday, you should not eat or drink anything and brush your teeth. People are also advised not to smoke tobacco products or vape for at least 30 minutes before being tested.