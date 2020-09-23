COVID-19 positive rate remains steady across New York State

There were 70,930 test results reported on Monday, September 22. Of those tests, 665 were positive (.94%).

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced updated numbers on COVID-19 cases across the state.

There were 70,930 test results reported on Monday, September 22. Of those tests, 665 were positive (.94%) .

"New York's most powerful tools in the fight against COVID-19 are the actions each of us take to slow the spread. When you wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, you're protecting other New Yorkers, not just yourself," Governor Cuomo said. "Local governments have critical roles to play enforcing state guidance and I urge them to keep doing so. We'll closely monitor the data here as the pandemic continues to spread across the country, and we'll get through this together by staying New York Tough."

There are currently 490 patients hospitalized across New York State. Five more people died of COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 25,437 statewide.

Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0U7EiCgsRe — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 23, 2020

