WNY region's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate drops to 1.2%

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of positive COVID-19 test results in the Western New York region was 1.2% on Monday. That's below the region's seven day average of 1.3%.

While the numbers have been going down, the Western New York region still has the highest seven day percent positive rate in the state. New York State's average is 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region has remained at 31. The low for daily COVID-19 hospitalizations is 21, which was set back on August 13.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

