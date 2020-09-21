Rapid COVID-19 testing set for Jamestown

Testing will take place Wednesday and Friday, September 23 and 25. There is no cost, but an appointment is required.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Residents of Jamestown and the surrounding area will be able to take advantage of getting a rapid COVID-19 test later this week.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services said tests will be available on Wednesday, September 23 from 3-7 p.m. and on Friday, September 25 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The test is free, but an appointment is required and walk-in testing will not be available. The location of the test will be given to you when you make your appointment.

You can schedule a test by calling 1-866-604-6789. Results will be available on site within about 15 minutes.