Niagara County reported 149 new positive COVID cases

The Niagara County Department of Health said it has 149 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death reported.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health released an update Wednesday on COVID-19 cases in Niagara County from August 12 through August 18.

The Niagara County Department of Health said it has 149 new positive cases and one death.

20,351 total positives to date (isolations + recoveries + deaths)

155 active cases (3 in hospital)

19,832 recovered

364 deaths

120,722 residents with at least one vaccine dose

2.8% Positivity Rate, 7-day average