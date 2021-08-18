Niagara County reported 149 new positive COVID cases

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health released an update Wednesday on COVID-19 cases in Niagara County from August 12 through August 18.
The Niagara County Department of Health said it has 149 new positive cases and one death.
- 20,351 total positives to date (isolations + recoveries + deaths)
- 155 active cases (3 in hospital)
- 19,832 recovered
- 364 deaths
- 120,722 residents with at least one vaccine dose
- 2.8% Positivity Rate, 7-day average
Here is a breakdown of positive cases by the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic in that county.