Niagara County reported 149 new positive COVID cases

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health released an update Wednesday on COVID-19 cases in Niagara County from August 12 through August 18.

The Niagara County Department of Health said it has 149 new positive cases and one death.

  • 20,351 total positives to date (isolations + recoveries + deaths)
  • 155 active cases (3 in hospital)
  • 19,832 recovered
  • 364 deaths
  • 120,722 residents with at least one vaccine dose
  • 2.8% Positivity Rate, 7-day average

Here is a breakdown of positive cases by the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic in that county. 

   

