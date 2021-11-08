CDC standard for 'substantial risk' for exposure to COVID-19 met by 2 more Western New York counties

Orleans and Chautauqua counties join Erie and Niagara counties as areas where there is substantial risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

MEDINA, N.Y. — Two more local counties have now crossed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID threshold of being areas where there is substantial risk that people could be exposed to the coronavirus.

COVID hospitalizations across Wester New York and the region's seven-day rolling average remain low, but cases are rising in certain counties.

Orleans and Chautauqua counties have now joined Erie and Niagara in meeting the CDC's threshold as areas where there is substantial risk of exposure to the virus.

"We do have a confirmed case of the delta variant. I think the presumption is most of the circulation occurring right now is the delta variant. We do not have a lot confirmation that," said Paul Pettit, the public health director in Genesee and Orleans counties.

The CDC recommends in areas that are substantial or high risk that people indoors in public mask up regardless of vaccination status.

"In general, we are recommending the public be diligent, and have personal responsibility and accountability, and wear masking as appropriate in indoor spaces in public spaces," said Christine Schuyler, the public health director for Chautauqua County.

Businesses can still go further, mandating people wear masks. That's something that we found Wednesday in Medina, at a Supercuts hair salon and at a nail salon.

A number of counties in the Albany area and downstate have already hit levels where risk for exposure is high.

"We are monitoring. If we get to the high level again, we'll evaluate that, if we want to make any changes for our recommendations," Pettit said.

Health departments are also busy crafting their recommendations to schools, which have not received reopening guidance for the upcoming school year.

"We're going to have our fall sports teams coming up and kids are going to be congregating and around one another and the guidance is necessary and also for our leaders our school leaders to prepare effectively," said PJ Wendel, the Chautauqua County executive.

That guidance is expected to be released from the state Education Department soon. Until then, talks continue.

"We are undergoing discussions with our local school leaders, including our BOCES, and we are taking the CDC recommendations as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations into consideration, as well as putting guidance together," Schuyler said.

Health officials and the state education commissioner, Dr. Betty Rosa, have talked about local discretion on masks and distancing.

Of the counties that have substantial risk of transmission there's no talk of a mask mandate.

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.