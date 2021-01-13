Niagara County reports 121 new positive COVID-19 cases

Regretfully, the Health Department reports three Niagara County residents have succumbed to the virus.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County health officials are out with the latest COVID-19 numbers as of Wednesday, January 13.

The department reports there are 121 new positive cases of the virus. There are currently 2,268 active cases (2,245 isolating at home, 23 in hospital).

Regrettably, three additional county residents succumbed to the virus, for a total of 178 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of those who have recovered currently stands at 8,487.