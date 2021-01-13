x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Niagara County reports 121 new positive COVID-19 cases

Regretfully, the Health Department reports three Niagara County residents have succumbed to the virus.
Credit: AP
A health worker displays the packaged nasopharyngeal swab, which goes about two inches into the nasal cavity, used on patients at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID-19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County health officials are out with the latest COVID-19 numbers as of Wednesday, January 13.

The department reports there are 121 new positive cases of the virus. There are currently 2,268 active cases (2,245 isolating at home, 23 in hospital). 

Regrettably, three additional county residents succumbed to the virus, for a total of 178 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of those who have recovered currently stands at 8,487.

The Niagara County Heat Map that breaks down current active cases by municipality can be found here

Related Articles