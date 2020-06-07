New York State Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Like many events across the state, the New York State Fair has officially been canceled this year.

Cuomo says it was a difficult decision since the state invested a lot of money in the fair; however, he says the risk is too high to hold the annual state fair in Syracuse this summer. He added that last year the fair had record attendance.

This decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the U.S., but here in New York State, the number is still going down.