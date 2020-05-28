Erie County Fair will not take place in 2020, other WNY fairs take same action

In addition to announcing that COVID-19 will prevent the Erie County event from taking place, officials read statements from other WNY fairs announcing they will not take place either.

“Although our Board and staff share a feeling of profound disappointment in making the announcement to cancel the 2020 Erie County Fair, it has become clear that cancelling is the responsible choice for the Fair to do its part to support community health and safety, and to minimize the spread of COVID 19,” said CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg in a statement released on Wednesday night. “We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors and exhibitors impacted in so many ways by this decision.”