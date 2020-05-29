Niagara County Fair latest to be postponed due to COVID-19

The annual event held in Lockport joins the list of other county fairs in WNY that will not take place this summer.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fair is the latest to announce it will not be held this summer.

It joins the list of other county fairs in WNY that will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made Friday, following a special meeting of the Cornell Cooperative Extension's Board of Directors, who are organizers of the annual event.

In a statement, the board said it was not an easy decision to make and many ways were explored to try and preserve the fair experience.

CCE staff are planning to host a virtual showcase of 4-H animals, who would then be available for purchase in an online auction. Details on that, including a date for the auction, are still being worked out. Get the latest information at cceniagaracounty.org.