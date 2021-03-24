New York launches citizen public health training program

The state is partnering with Cornell University for the free, 16-hour course to better prepare people for future health emergencies.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo and his administration want New Yorkers to be better prepared for future public health emergencies.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced the launch of the New York State Citizen Public Health Training Program.

Through a partnership with Cornell University, residents can sign up for a free 16-hour course. Half of that curriculum will be completed at your own pace, while the other half will feature interactive lectures and sessions from leading health experts.

The goal is to better educate citizens on what to expect and how to prepare before any health emergency hits. Gov. Cuomo believes advanced knowledge and information will create more community health leaders, as well as reduce people's stress when any similar events occur.

"I encourage everyone in the state to take this course," says Cuomo. "So when the next one happens, there's not that same panic and tightness in our chests."

You can sign up for the free program by clicking here. Enrollment is open now, and courses will begin on April 30.