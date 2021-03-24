White House officials hold COVID health briefing

The briefings, set for three times a week, are part of President Joe Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans amid the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — The White House COVID-19 response team of public health officials held a briefing Wednesday morning to update Americans on the country's pandemic response efforts.

The briefings, set for three times a week, are part of President Joe Biden’s attempt to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus and to break down public resistance to the vaccine.

The 10:30 a.m. ET briefing on Wednesday included Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt.

On Tuesday, the White House said that 27 million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be distributed next week, more than three times the number when President Biden took office just over two months ago.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on their weekly conference call that 23 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna and about 4 million of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will be shipped next week.

The administration expects supplies to continue to increase in the coming weeks, which comes as more states are relaxing eligibility criteria for shots. Biden is directing all adults be eligible for vaccines nationwide by May 1, and the U.S. remains on track to have enough supply to cover all adults by the end of May.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 29 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had more than 543,000 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, there are more than 124 million confirmed cases with more than 2.7 million deaths.