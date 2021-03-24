New legislation expands access to COVID-19 vaccine for veterans

The VA Vaccine Act of 2021 was signed into law Wednesday by President Joe Biden, allowing more veterans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The VA Vaccine Act of 2021 was signed into law Wednesday by President Joe Biden, allowing more veterans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Currently, the VA can only vaccinate veterans that were enrolled in the VA health care system. According to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), who's the cosponsor of the bill, the current policy leaves out millions of veterans who were not previously enrolled in the VA’s health care system or those who were not financially eligible.

“Our veterans have already fought for our country, they shouldn’t be made to fight for a vaccination spot,” Brian Higgins said. “This legislation ensures we honor their service by providing increased COVID-19 vaccine access to veterans not enrolled in the VA health system.”

Higgins went on to say that the VA Vaccine Act of 2021 aims to expand vaccine eligibility to veterans, as well as registered veteran caregivers "if enough supply is available."