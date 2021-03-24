NY encourages houses of worship to sign up as vaccination sites

Ahead of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement, True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo had already been planning to host two days of vaccinations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week New York State launched its "Roll Up Your Sleeve" Campaign, to encourage houses of worship to sign up as vaccination sites for their communities.

Through the campaign, medical providers are being asked to volunteer to partner with those houses of worship to conduct the vaccination clinics.

Ahead of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement, True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo had already been planning to do just that.

"We have partnered with Community Health in our city who really contacted us for a location for vaccinations. We were overjoyed to open our doors and provide this service," Pastor Darius Pridgen.

Pridgen said he's on the board for racial equity for the distribution of vaccines, so he's had a seat at the table in discussions to make sure clinics are in convenient places for people to get vaccinated.

Under the new "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign, houses of worship are encouraged to sign up as vaccination sites for their communities. By bringing the vaccine directly to communities we can vaccinate more New Yorkers with speed and equity. #VaccinateNYhttps://t.co/Mj9XLTlE16 — NYSDOH (@HealthNYGov) March 22, 2021

He told 2 on Your Side True Bethel was eager to take part in the effort especially given the number number of seniors who live in the area.

Pridgen believes it's important for houses of worship and other community 'hubs' to play a role in the distribution.

"I think especially for the demographic and the age group that the governor is trying to target, that age group by enlarge are attached to houses of worship. They trust their houses of worship and so when vaccines are offered at places where they frequent it makes it easier for them to trust that the vaccine is important for them to take," said Pridgen.

Already, Pridgen explained several other houses of worship have expressed interest.

"I think not a week goes by where we don't get another church leader saying, 'Hey if you need a spot, we're open. We can make it happen,' and to me, that's very encouraging," said Pridgen.

Especially after the launch of the state's campaign, he believes several leaders at houses of worship want to do what they can to make the vaccine as accessible as possible.

According to the governor, since March 8, more than 200 new houses of worship have signed up to serve their communities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the dates for the clinics at True Bethel had not been officially confirmed. It depends on a few factors, like how many doses the church will receive and when.

However, the staff was already in the process of gathering names.

Community members don't have to be a part of the congregation to get vaccinated at True Bethel, but they do need to qualify by the state's requirements.

"People who are interested can call our church at 895-8222 ext. 214. We have dedicated an extension just for the vaccines," said Pridgen.