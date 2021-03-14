All WNY veterans enrolled at VA are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The VA says the entire vaccination process at their Buffalo and Batavia sites takes just 20 to 25 minutes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York veterans enrolled at the VA are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine regardless of age.

To date, the VA says more than 50 percent of veterans have already been vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Those who haven't been vaccinated yet can register for an appointment by calling (716) 862-7868.

The VA says the entire vaccination process at their Buffalo and Batavia sites takes just 20 to 25 minutes.