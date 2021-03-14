All WNY veterans enrolled at VA are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York veterans enrolled at the VA are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine regardless of age.
To date, the VA says more than 50 percent of veterans have already been vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Those who haven't been vaccinated yet can register for an appointment by calling (716) 862-7868.
The VA says the entire vaccination process at their Buffalo and Batavia sites takes just 20 to 25 minutes.
Southern Tier veterans will have several other opportunities to get vaccinated next weekend in Jamestown and Olean. You can call the same phone number to register for an appointment.