Wyoming County still has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for March 25

SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Department of Health says there are still openings for the March 25 Moderna vaccination clinic.

Those that are eligible to be vaccinated, and live or work in Wyoming County, can register to schedule an appointment.

The clinic will be Thursday, March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Wyoming County Highway Department.

The clinic is for anyone that is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as per New York State guidance, including those 50-years and older. Essential workers being vaccinated need to bring proof of eligibility to the vaccination site. This could be an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub.