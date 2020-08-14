Lancaster shuts down town park basketball courts

Basketball will no longer be allowed at Keysa and Meadow Lea parks after the town received a warning from Erie County.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — It's time out for basketball at two town parks in the Town of Lancaster.

The courts at Keysa and Meadow Lea Parks have been shut down after town officials were cited by Erie County for not following state COVID-19 guidance for mask wearing and social distancing.

Supervisor Ronald Ruffino said the citation was a warning but if county officials came out again and found the same situation the town faces the possibility of a fine.

Ruffino told 2 On Your Side the town is already facing budget challenges due to the pandemic and could not risk being fined, so the decision was made to shut the courts down.

"If they come out again, it could lead to a hefty charge against the town. I don't want to put our taxpayers in that position, we are hurting as it is like every other township" said Ruffino.