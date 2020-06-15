x
Lancaster extends time that outdoor dining facilities can operate without a permit

This extension allows restaurants and bars in the village to provide outdoor service without a permit, as long as they follow several guidelines.
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Village of Lancaster is extending its suspension of the requirement to have a permit to operate outdoor eating facilities. This allows restaurants and bars in the village to provide outdoor service without a permit, as long as they follow several guidelines.

The extension will run through June 20.
Restaurants and bars can’t play music through speakers or have live music outdoors, nor can they have an outdoor bar you can walk up to.

They have to cap patrons at 20 seated people, and the outdoor space has to be on their property. Hours of operation of an outdoor eating area is limited to 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

They also must comply with all federal and state executive orders.

