Village of Lancaster extends outdoor dining for those without permit

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Village of Lancaster has extended the suspension of permit requirement for outdoor dining in the village.
Village Mayor William Schroeder announced Monday morning that establishments in the village that do not have the permit for outdoor dining, will not be punished for partaking in outdoor service.
Mayor Schroeder also stated that businesses must comply with the following restrictions:
- No live music or sound produced through electronic speakers
- Hours of operation should be 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- People should be seated to properly use outdoor dining
- No bar for the service of alcohol is permitted
- Capacity of an outdoor facility should be limited to 20 seated patrons