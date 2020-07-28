Lancaster school district looking for public input to draft reopening plan

The 51-page draft reopening plan includes the possibility of students returning to school full-time, implementing a hybrid plan or remote learning.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster public school district has posted a draft reopening plan online and is looking for public input before the end of the day on Thursday.

If students return to the classroom, they will see several changes. Masks will need to be worn at times and social distancing will be encouraged. In addition, there will be physical guides inside the school building like tape of the floor in order to help keep students at a distance.

The district is looking for public input before finalizing the plan that needs state approval.

As district officials across New York state approach the reopening plan deadline, we are hearing more about the preparation work and challenges they face with ongoing pandemic restrictions and plenty of uncertainties.

Jay Worona, who is the deputy executive director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association, says to begin with the state education department along with the Governor's office and state health department put out over 160 pages of guidance back on July 13. 2 on Your Side asked if that's enough time for boards and districts to come up with the proper plans.