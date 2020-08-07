Hand sanitizer units on all Metro buses will be unavailable starting Thursday

The NFTA said the units have been recalled by the manufacturer, forcing the move. They will be reinstalled as soon as possible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hand sanitizer units on all Metro buses will temporarily be removed, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Wednesday.

