Hand sanitizer units on all Metro buses will be unavailable starting Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hand sanitizer units on all Metro buses will temporarily be removed, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Wednesday.
The NFTA said the units have been recalled by the manufacturer, so starting Thursday, they will be unavailable.
The NFTA added that they will be reinstalled as soon as possible.
The announcement comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added several more brands to its growing list of hand sanitizers that may be potentially toxic.