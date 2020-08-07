x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

coronavirus

Hand sanitizer units on all Metro buses will be unavailable starting Thursday

The NFTA said the units have been recalled by the manufacturer, forcing the move. They will be reinstalled as soon as possible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hand sanitizer units on all Metro buses will temporarily be removed, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Wednesday.

The NFTA said the units have been recalled by the manufacturer, so starting Thursday, they will be unavailable.

The NFTA added that they will be reinstalled as soon as possible.

The announcement comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added several more brands to its growing list of hand sanitizers that may be potentially toxic.

RELATED: Mayor Brown calls to rename NFTA station after Black architect

RELATED: NFTA to resume fare collection on Monday

RELATED: AAA warns gas prices may spike when WNY reopens