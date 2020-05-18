BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local gas prices have gone down slightly since last week, but AAA is warning drivers to be prepared for a spike once the Western New York region opens up.

The cost of gas around the country is lower than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic. Locally, gas prices in Buffalo and Batavia are down one cent from last week to $2.19 and $2.20, respectively. However, AAA officials said be prepared for prices to bump up soon when the region reopens.

As more destinations open up and people start heading back to work, more drivers will be on the road. That will rapidly increase the demand for gas, driving the price up.

RELATED: Uber requiring photo verification that drivers are wearing masks

RELATED: Buffalo rapper Conway the Machine gives back to NFTA workers

RELATED: Americans are slowly returning to the road, data says