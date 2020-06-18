NFTA to resume fare collection on Monday

Fares were suspended in March to support social distancing between passengers and drivers due to the coronavirus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority said it will start collecting fares on its buses and rail car beginning Monday.

Collection had been suspended back in March to support social distancing between drivers and passengers due to the coronavirus.

To enhance safety, protective driver barriers have been installed on all buses to minimize any contact. Riders are encouraged to use the Token Transit contactless mobile ticketing app.

Passengers are required to where a face covering while riding any NFTA vehicle and in any of its stations. Intensive daily cleaning of all vehicles and high touch areas continues on a daily basis.