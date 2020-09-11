Former church to be designated Erie County's COVID-19 hub

When renovation work is complete, it will be renamed the Lincoln Building after President Lincoln.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former church where three U.S. Presidents once attended will be transformed into Erie County's new COVID-19 hub.

The Ticor Building, located at 110 Franklin Street, is primarily used for storage and occasionally for emergency operations.

Built by Benjamin Rathburn back in 1833, the then First Unitarian Church, saw Presidents Millard Fillmore, Abraham Lincoln and John Quincy Adams all attend services there.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Monday during a COVID-19 update the health department's contact tracers, epidemiologists and COVID-19 hotline personnel will each have its own floor in the four-story building.