Outer Harbor plan, improvements unveiled

Work will be completed in phases and build on updates already made along the Lake Erie waterfront.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents and visitors to Buffalo's waterfront will continue to see enhancements to the city's Outer Harbor the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation announced Monday.

The General Project Plan work (GPP) will be done in phases, over a 20-year period or as funding becomes available.

The $45 million Phase One could begin as soon as next year and include the creation of new and enhanced open spaces, increased land and water access, additional comfort stations and other recreational amenities. Phase One also includes an aquatic habitat to be created in Slip #3, rehabilitation of Terminal B and upgrades at Bell Slip and Wilkeson Pointe.

When all of the planned phases are complete, the GPP cost will total $150 million.