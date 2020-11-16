Erie County Sheriff's suspend jail visits at Holding Center, Correctional Facility

Decision made as result of county's "Yellow Precautionary Zone" designation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time since the pandemic began, in-person visits are being suspended at both of Erie County's jail facilities.

As of this past Saturday, November 14, only attorney visits will be allowed in non-contact areas of the Erie County Holding Center and Erie County Correctional. The Sheriff's Office has installed equipment and implemented procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID1-19, although virtual attorney visits are available as well.

The office says the decision was made in consult with the county's Chief Medical Officer due to the county's "Yellow Precautionary Zone" designation.