Suspected cocaine found inside boxes of Lucky Charms

Discovery made by State Police during traffic stop along the NYS Thruway.

VERONA, N.Y. — A Massachusetts man has been arrested for possession of drugs in New York State following a traffic stop.

State Police say they stopped a car on the I-90 in the town of Verona in Oneida County for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing the driver, authorities determined there was probable cause to search the vehicle.

Following the search, authorities found 2 kilos, or 4.5 pounds of suspected cocaine inside two boxes of Lucky Charms cereal.

Jahn Rentas, 23, of Worcester, Massachusetts was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, a Class A Felony.