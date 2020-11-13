Amherst man concerned about street racing

The Amherst Police Department is actively investigating complaints of street racing in the town.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst man came to 2 On Your Side concerned about street racing in his neighborhood. 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik went to get answers for him from police.

Joe Voytovich says he started noticing the loud cars during the lockdown and says he saw a bunch of them at the intersection of Pineview and Creekside earlier this month.

"Last November 6, I saw almost 30 cars. The parking lot was full," Joe Voytovich said. "One time, I decided to take a ride over by the business park, got over there, couldn't find any cars, but I did see a large group of cars parked in one business lot and I just presumed they were leaving second shift.

"It was about 11 o'clock, so I drove through there and I asked the people standing outside, I said, have you heard any loud cars over here, and one of the guys turned to me and he said, no sir, we haven't heard any cars. Knew that was a lie because I had seen a car running down that street about five minutes before then."

Voytovich decided to bring it to the town's attention at a recent board meeting, then contacted Amherst Police three times, and our tip line.

Amherst Police told 2 On Your Side on Friday that they are actively investigating Voytovich's complaints and have a visual presence in the area since any street racing is obviously dangerous for the people doing it, and the public.

If they catch anyone doing it, the drivers could get ticketed and face fines and jail time if convicted.