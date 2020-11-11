Oregon man arrested in Hanover for stolen vehichle

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious man at a business just after midnight Tuesday morning.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested an Oregon man in the Town of Hanover for a stolen vehicle.

Just after midnight deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at a business near Routes 5 & 20 in Hanover. After a brief investigation, deputies said they found that multiple crimes had been committed and that a stolen vehicle was still missing.

Deputies said the vehicle was found shortly after it was reported missing. When the vehicle was found, investigators identified the driver as Nathan Joyce of Medford, Oregon. Joyce was arrested and the vehicle was returned to its rightful owner without any incident, according to authorities.