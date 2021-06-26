COVID-related hospitalizations at lowest point in New York since September 5

The statewide percent positive rate on Friday was 0.40 percent, and the seven-day rolling average was 0.36 percent.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Numbers related to COVID-19 continue to drop across New York State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Saturday afternoon said that hospitalizations across the state dropped to 371 on Friday. That's the lowest mark since the state reported 410 on September 5, 2020.

The statewide percent positive rate on Friday was 0.40 percent, and the seven-day rolling average was 0.36 percent.

Five New Yorkers died of COVID on Friday.

"We're finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"Getting shots in arms is the key to our future, and we're offering several exciting incentives to New Yorkers across the state who haven't yet been vaccinated. Taking the shot protects your family, friends and community, so if you haven't been vaccinated, please walk into a site or make an appointment today."