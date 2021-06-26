Erie County Department of Health holds grand reopening of health clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is celebrating the return of five-day-a-week services at the Jesse Nash Health Center with a special event Saturday.
The grand reopening is June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clinic, located at 608 William Street in Buffalo.
There are giveaways, food and refreshments, COVID-19 vaccination for ages 18 and older (single-dose Johnson & Johnson), and clinic staff is providing rapid HIV testing and hepatitis C testing on site.
Health center services include family planning, sexual health, immunizations and tuberculosis clinics.
Representatives from ECDOH Community Wellness, Erie County Cancer Services Program, the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force, HEAP, Lead Poisoning Prevention, Harvest House, and Urban Fruits and Veggies will also be in attendance to answer questions and provide more information about their services.