Erie County Department of Health holds grand reopening of health clinics

Five-day-a-week services are returning to Jesse Nash Health Center for the county's family planning, sexual health, immunizations and tuberculosis clinics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is celebrating the return of five-day-a-week services at the Jesse Nash Health Center with a special event Saturday.

The grand reopening is June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clinic, located at 608 William Street in Buffalo.

There are giveaways, food and refreshments, COVID-19 vaccination for ages 18 and older (single-dose Johnson & Johnson), and clinic staff is providing rapid HIV testing and hepatitis C testing on site.

