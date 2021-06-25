Canalside to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday

The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and two kinds of vaccine will be made available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Sunday at Canalside, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and two kinds of vaccine will be made available: the one-dose Johnson & Johnson for people 18 and older, and the first Pfizer dose for kids who are between the ages of 12 and 17.

An Erie County health department mobile RV unit will be on site, with giveaways, including hand sanitizer and craft kits, for people who are being vaccinated. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will also be there.