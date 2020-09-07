COVID-19 positive tests drop below 1% for July 8 for WNY region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent positive of COVID-19 tests in the WNY region dropped to 0.9% on July 8, a day after hitting 1.7%.
The Western New York Region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The total number of test results on Wednesday was 4,532. There were 40 positives. Of those 40 positives, 28 were in Erie County. The seven-day rolling average of percent positive in the five county region is 1.3%.
Daily Hospitalizations for the WNY Region were 37 on Wednesday, one higher than the previous day.
The number of COVID-19 positive tests for July 8 in New York State was under one percent.
There were 584 new cases statewide out of the 65,564 tests conducted, bringing the total COVID-19 confirmed cases to 399,513.
RELATED: Erie County sees spike in COVID-19 cases among people in their 20s, 30s due to travel and parties
