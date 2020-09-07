New York State's COVID-19 positives under 1% for July 8

There were 584 new cases statewide out of the 65,564 tests conducted, bringing the total COVID-19 confirmed cases to 399,513.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 positive tests for July 8 in New York State was under one percent.

There were eight COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. There are now 24,959 total COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

"New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who've been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing," Governor Cuomo said. "But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country - and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York - combined with the complacency we've seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don't go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet."

There are currently 851 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nearly 200 are in ICU and of those 98 with intubation.

