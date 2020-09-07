Daemen College requiring mandatory COVID-19 testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Daemen College prepares to welcome staff, students and faculty back to campus this fall, it is putting some precautionary measures in place.
A spokesperson for Daemen College says the college is requiring all students, staff and faculty to have COVID-19 testing done. Daemen is the only college in Western New York and possibly the state to require all members of campus life to get tested.
Daemen College says the testing is a critical step in a screening and testing process to protect the health and well-being of the campus community.