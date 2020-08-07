Erie County seeing more COVID-19 cases among 20-30 year olds due to travel and parties

Overall, 7,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 642 people have died of COVID-19 related illness in Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slightly increase in Erie County. There are currently 40 hospitalizations, with eight of those in ICU for July 6.

Overall, 7,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 642 people have died of COVID-19 related illness in Erie County.

Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says they are seeing more and more COVID-19 cases among the 20-30 year-olds. She says nearly half of the cases are in that age range and that many of them are due to travel out of state and attending parties.

Health officials say only 5.6 percent of those tested had antibodies.

The county is still doing diagnostic testing for the virus, as well antibody tests. You can call 716-858-2929. You can also register online for an antibody test. You can get more information here.