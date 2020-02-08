New York sees lowest 3-day average for coronavirus-related deaths since mid-March

The state has conducted over 6 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York has now completed 6 million diagnostic COVID-19 tests, and that the state has seen its lowest three day average for COVID-19 deaths since mid-march.

Three people died statewide on Saturday from coronavirus. The state saw its lowest three-day rolling average, four deaths, since mid-March. Over the course of the pandemic, 25,170 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations dropped on Saturday to 556, the lowest it has been since March 17. There were 74 patients admitted that day, and 143 people in an ICU. Of the people in an ICU, 71 needed an airway assist/intubation. Eighty-eight people were discharged from the hospital.

Additionally, 58,961 people were tested on Saturday, and of those tests 531 came back positive. This means that there was a 0.9 percent positive test rate for that day, and that the statewide total of positive tests is now 416,298.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 58,961 tests reported yesterday, 531 were positive (0.9% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 556.



Sadly, there were 3 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VSjYfNAx3u — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 2, 2020

The state also says they've now inspected more than 13,000 establishments. Out of 1,070 establishment inspected in New York City and Long Island on Saturday, the state says 36 additional establishments were cited for violating a state requirement. Half of those establishments were in Queens alone.