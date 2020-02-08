x
23-year-old man arrested on I-86 for allegedly having a handgun, marijuana

State Police say they pulled over the Connecticut man for driving 89 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone on I-86 in Kennedy, NY.
A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday night on I-86 in Chautauqua County for allegedly having having a gun and marijuana in the vehicle.

State Police say they pulled over Don Harris, of New Haven, Connecticut, for driving 89 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone on I-86 in Kennedy, NY.

Troopers say they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle while speaking with Harris. While searching the vehicle, troopers say they found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun. Harris did not have a New York State Permit.

Additionally, troopers say they also found bags with more than two ounces of marijuana. 

Harris was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree. He was processed at the State Police in Jamestown, then taken to Chautauqua County Jail. He is pending arraignment. 

