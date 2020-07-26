WNY police departments hosting lucky duck scavenger hunt

A family of rubber ducks have lost their way in several Western New York parks, and it's up to you to help find them.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — During the month of August, local police departments will be participating in a social distancing rubber duck scavenger hunt.

The "Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt 2020" is being hosted by several Western New York police departments including Cheektowaga, Depew, the Town of Tonawanda, Orchard Park, and Lancaster.

The rubber ducks will be hiding in Western New York parks, and it's up to you to help find them. The event is free and fun for the whole family, plus there will be prizes.

The scavenger hunt begins August 1 and goes until August 14.