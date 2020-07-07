Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company cancels annual Labor Day Fair

Like many events scheduled to take place this year, the fair was canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — The Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company announced Tuesday that its annual Labor Day Fair has been canceled this year. Like many events scheduled to take place this year, the fair was canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Picnic Chairman Michael Rogowski released a statement on the fire department's Facebook page saying, "We understand the annual fair is an important part of the Clarence Center community and the surrounding areas, but not knowing what the future holds to keep out volunteers and community safe, is not a risk the fire company is willing to take."

Rogowski went on to say that organizers considered several options and ultimately had to make a decision based on the information they know now, rather than what they think Labor Day might look like.