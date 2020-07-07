Flutterby Festival on Elmwood canceled this year

The festival was originally scheduled to take place on August 8, but has since been postponed until next year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many events that were scheduled to take place this summer have been canceled across Western New York in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flutterby Festival is the latest festival to cancel its plans for the summer. The festival was originally scheduled to take place on August 8, but has since been postponed until next year.

Last year, the Flutterby Festival transformed nearly two miles of Elmwood Avenue into an urban eco-corridor. The festival featured over 125 businesses, organizations and pop-ups that were engaged in environmental change including.

“This event is a leap forward in creating awareness of the significance of our connection to the environment and the impact of a healthy environment on our well-being and success," said Newell Nussbaumer, founder of the Flutterby Festival. "The pause we have been observing for the past months, due to the prevalence of COVID-19, has given the earth a chance to ‘breathe’ and reinforced the need for sustained planetary and personal health. As we anticipate a rescheduled festival in 2021, the goal continues—to transform ourselves from the ‘Queen City’ to the ‘Green City’ of the Great Lakes. Our collective future depends on it.”

He added, “Last year during the festival, three new green-themed building murals by Chuck Tingley, Chris Piontkowski, and Nicole Cherry, along with a ‘Lorax' sculpture created by Tyler Griffis and painted by Mark Madden, were dedicated inside of the Eco-Corridor to serve as permanent testimony to this commitment.”