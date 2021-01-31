Canisius men's basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

Canisius College says it will work with the MAAC office to adjust the team's schedule.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius men's basketball game that was scheduled to take place Sunday, January 31 has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to the Canisius athletic department.

The athletic department says the positive COVID-19 test was discovered through the college's weekly testing efforts.

The person who tested positive is a member of the Golden Griffins' "tier 1" personnel.

The department went on to say that this positive test is unrelated to the inconclusive test that resulted in the postponement of Saturday's game between the Golden Griffins and the Bobcats.

