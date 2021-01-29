Canisius College women's basketball team goes on pause

The Canisius women's basketball team has not played since December 20 and must wait a little longer now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius women's basketball team has not played since December 20, and the wait just grew longer.

The Golden Griffins' women's basketball program announced Thursday that is going on pause, in accordance with the COVID-19-related guidelines set by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Their scheduled games Saturday and Sunday at Manhattan have been postponed.

Dates on Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 against Iona are still scheduled. Those games are in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Canisius is 0-5 this season. After losing its season opener at home to the University at Buffalo, Canisuis played four road games.