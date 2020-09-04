ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has signed an emergency order preventing business in the county from discrimination against customers or employees for the use of personal protective gear, such as masks and gloves.

The order goes into effect at 3 p.m. on Thursday and mandates that businesses cant refuse entry or service to someone just because they are wearing a mask or gloves, or a lack thereof.

Businesses also cannot prevent employees from wearing masks and gloves, and must provide stations for them to wash their hands regularly.

This applies to all businesses, regardless of size or if they are considered essential or not.

