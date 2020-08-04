BUFFALO, N.Y. — Between social distancing, plexiglass screens and limiting the number of people in stores at one time, local grocery stores have been taking additional measures to further prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Wegmans announced Wednesday that it has secured enough masks for all of its employees to wear while at work.

This change comes after some new CDC guidelines recommending everyone wear masks or face coverings while out in public.

The masks will be arriving at Wegmans sometime this week.

Colleen Wegman released a statement that said in part, "As we continue to follow the highest standards for social distancing, sanitation, and plexiglass screens at check out, we are confident in the measures we’ve taken to keep our stores a safe and positive place to be during this time. We thank you for your support as we continue to learn and ensure progress is made daily."

