Batavia protest targets nursing homes visitation policies

Friends and family say they want visitation polices changed so they can see loved ones in nursing homes.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A protest was held Saturday morning in front of Batavia City Hall as friends and family want visitation policies changed so they can see loved ones in nursing homes.

Organizers say the residents are under lockdown due to a mandate by the governor.

We spoke with one woman who wants an essential caregiver status so people can see their loved ones. Her mom is in a buffalo nursing home and she hasn't seen her, except through a window in six months.

"Families are being torn apart and people are dying because of the loneliness," Laura Coriddi said. "It's not fair, and it's not right. I am living in America. Why should I have to fight for my right to hold my mother's hands?"